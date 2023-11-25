Huntington National Bank Sells 51,699 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,699 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

