Huntington National Bank Sells 6,190 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.