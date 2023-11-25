Huntington National Bank Sells 83 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

