Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $54.25 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

