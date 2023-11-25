Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

