Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Head to Head Contrast

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.69 -$186.77 million ($0.55) -3.51 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Bitcoin Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bitcoin Depot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hut 8 Mining and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bitcoin Depot 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.92%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

