IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

