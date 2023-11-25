Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $83,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $241.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.