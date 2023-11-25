Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 16,217 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Thursday, October 5th, Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,250,163.48.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Report on Immunovant

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.