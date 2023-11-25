Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Julia G. Butchko Sells 3,265 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.3 %

Immunovant stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.