Inceptionr LLC Invests $445,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.