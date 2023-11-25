Inceptionr LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $28.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.