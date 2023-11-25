Inceptionr LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

