Inceptionr LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 417.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.86. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

