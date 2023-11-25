Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ED opened at $90.96 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.