Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

