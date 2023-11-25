Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Infosys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 121,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,852,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,312,000 after buying an additional 94,189 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

INFY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

