Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

