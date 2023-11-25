Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Sells 2,387 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.