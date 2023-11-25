Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Kalyani Tandon Sells 1,366 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,366 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $52,522.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46.

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $74,764.05.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,484,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.