Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,037,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

