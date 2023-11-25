Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Intellicheck
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
