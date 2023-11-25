Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

IDN opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.