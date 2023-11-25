Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

ICE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.39. 809,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

