International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 260,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $11,504,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 140,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

