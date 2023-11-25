Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 20,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,540. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0309 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

