Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.81 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

