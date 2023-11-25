Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,868 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

