Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

