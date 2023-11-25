iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,920. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

