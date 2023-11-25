iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.70. 909,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,997. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.94.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

