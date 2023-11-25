iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,997. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

