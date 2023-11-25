iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

