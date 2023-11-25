iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFG opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

