iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,077,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 20.04% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $383,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 249,408 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 136,796 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $3,707,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

