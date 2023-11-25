iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,564 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

