iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF stock opened at $215.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.20 and a one year high of $216.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

