iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 22,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,641. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

