iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $117.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

