Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,133 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $234,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $30,933,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.