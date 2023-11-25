Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.