Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Rise Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 7.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

