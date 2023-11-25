Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.06 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.