Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.39) to GBX 1,130 ($14.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.37).

Hiscox Price Performance

About Hiscox

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,027 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.68, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 986.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.48.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

