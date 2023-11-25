Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

