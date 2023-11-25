JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 244,094 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.94% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $358,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

