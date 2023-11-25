JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,052,082 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2,722.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.43% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $319,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

