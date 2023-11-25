JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $311.87 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,717,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of TC Energy worth $311,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -618.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

