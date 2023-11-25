JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $316.95 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $316,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

