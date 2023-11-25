JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $373,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

