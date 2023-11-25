JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.41% of LKQ worth $375,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.